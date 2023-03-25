DC United vs New England Revolution: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Here's how you can watch the clash between DC United vs New England Revolution live on TV or stream in the UK.

When DC United hosts New England Revolution on Saturday, they will be looking to get their season back on track after going three games without a victory.

With just one loss this year, the visitors are now second in the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference.

DC United won their first game of the season, but they have since failed to pick up three points, which has caused them to drop to 11th in the Eastern Conference. In the subsequent three games, Wayne Rooney's team lost twice and drew once. While they were able to show off some strong offensive skills, their defensive efforts left a lot to be desired.

The New England Revolution suffered a 4-0 loss against Los Angeles FC in their previous away game. But they swiftly moved past that setback when they defeated Nashville SC last Saturday, with Gustavo Bou's goal serving as the game-decider.

The Revs are in second place going into this weekend, just one point behind the league leaders, and that win helped to keep them in a solid position at the top of the table.

DC United vs New England Revolution date & kick-off time

Game: DC United vs New England Revolution Date: March 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:30 pm GMT Venue: Audi Field

Where to watch DC United vs New England Revolution on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United Kingdom & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A Apple TV

DC United team news and squad

DC United will be without Brendan Hines-Ike and Martin Rodriguez this weekend through injury. Victor Palsson and Mateusz Klich will be unavailable due to their call-ups for international duty.

DC United possible XI: Miller; Teixeira, Birnbaum, Williams, Jeahze; Canouse, Asad; Durkin, Santos, Ku-DiPietro; Benteke

Position Players Goalkeepers Miller, Bono Defenders Jeahze, Ruan, Najar, Santos, Williams, Birnbaum, Pines, Sargis Midfielders Durkin, Canousse, Asad, Rodriguez, Ku-DiPietro, O'Lewis Forwards Benteke, Robertha, Hopkins

New England Revs team news and squad

New England Revolution will be without Andrew Farrell, Maciel, Nacho Gil, Tommy McNamara and Jacob Jackson, thanks to their lengthy list of injuries. Dylan Borrero and Christian Makoun will also be missing this weekend as they are away on international duty at the moment.

New England Revs possible XI: Petrovic; Bye, Kessler, Romney, Jones; Polster; Rivera, C. Gil, Blessing, Borrero; Vrioni

