Davids backs Liverpool & 'best player in Premier League' Van Dijk to win Champions League

The Dutch legend believes that the Reds should be the favourites in Madrid but has warned that Tottenham could easily come out on top

Former international midfielder Edgar Davids believes are favourites to lift the and is delighted with the role Virgil van Dijk has played in their progress to the final.

The Reds will take on on Saturday in Madrid looking to banish their demons from last year's defeat to .

Davids, who played for Tottenham between 2005 and 2007, has, however, tipped the Reds as favourites to defeat Mauricio Pochettino's side and lift the trophy.

"I think Spurs can win, but if you see the Premier League, I think Liverpool are favourites. They have a solid base and are dynamite in attack," Davids told Goal.

"Tottenham did very well against with a new system, but I am not sure that it will work for them in the final. They will have to work hard."

Part of Davids' reason for backing Liverpool was the big role his countryman Virgil van Dijk, who won the PFA Player of the Year award, has played throughout the season.

"I love him, he has done very well," Davids said of Van Dijk.

"He has managed to take the pressure to be the most expensive defender in the world and has become the best player in the Premier League.

"I hope he can continue to do so well with Liverpool and, especially, with Netherlands."

Liverpool reached the Champions League final with an incredible 4-0 win over in the semi-final second leg, overturning a 3-0 deficit from the first leg.

Barca will likely look to rebuild in the summer to avoid such an outcome ever happening again, and one important signing has already been secured in the form of midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Davids believes the former Ajax man has what it takes to succeed at Camp Nou, but must deal with a step up in competition and pressure.

"He is quite talented, sure," Davids said of the Netherlands international. "But to do well in Barcelona is already another level.

"The pressure that you have to endure in the club and in each game is different from that of Ajax. He's a very focused guy, and the most important thing, from what I know of him, is that he has a great personality.

"It is strong and very balanced. He can adapt to Spanish culture and be great value for Barcelona."

