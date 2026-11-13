Blow for Italy! Lazio midfielder Davide Frattesi ruled out of crucial Nations League showdown against Belgium with muscular injury

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Italy's preparations for their final Nations League group stage match have been dealt a significant setback. Midfielder Davide Frattesi has officially been ruled out of the upcoming fixture against Belgium due to injury. The Lazio star had been a standout performer in the recent victory over France but will now return to his club for treatment.

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Frattesi forced to withdraw from squad

The Italian national team will have to navigate their decisive Nations League encounter against Belgium without the services of Frattesi. The Lazio midfielder has officially left the Azzurri training camp at Coverciano after being diagnosed with a muscular issue that prevents his participation in Sunday's trip to Brussels.

Frattesi had played a pivotal role in Italy's impressive 3-1 win over France at San Siro on Thursday evening, finding the back of the net to help his side secure a vital result.

Crucial stakes in Group A1

The timing of the injury is particularly unfortunate for Roberto Mancini, as Italy approach their final group game with everything to play for. The Azzurri currently sit at the top of their Nations League group on 10 points - level with second-placed France and just a single point ahead of third-placed Belgium on nine - following their dominant display against the French, leaving their position far from secured.

Italy need to secure at least a single point from their clash with Belgium to mathematically guarantee a place in the quarter-finals of the competition. However, the stakes are higher than just qualification, as a victory on Sunday night would officially confirm them as winners of Group A1 ahead of France.

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Lazio star finds his rhythm

Frattesi's absence will be felt deeply by the squad, given his recent prolific form for both club and country. The midfielder has been in excellent touch since his summer move to Lazio, where he has already registered four goals in just 11 Serie A appearances this term.

Next matches BEL UEFA Nations League A 14:45 ITA Watch

His international record is equally impressive, with the 27-year-old having netted 10 goals in 39 senior caps for the Azzurri.

Chasing an elusive Nations League crown

Historically, Italy are yet to lift the Nations League trophy, with their best finishes coming via back-to-back third-place results in 2021 and 2023. In last season's edition, the Azzurri suffered a painful quarter-final exit after falling 5-4 on aggregate to Germany, making them all the more determined to go the distance this time around.