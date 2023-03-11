The best team news you'll read all year! David Brooks in Bournemouth squad to face Liverpool for first time in 525 days after beating cancer

- First appearance since September 2021
- Battled back from cancer diagnosis
- Makes bench against Liverpool
WHAT HAPPENED? Brooks was named on the Cherries' bench for their lunchtime clash with Liverpool. His name on the teamsheet is a heart-warming sight after nearly 18 months on the sidelinse and the winger is sure to draw a huge ovation from both sets of fans if he makes it on to the field at the Vitality Stadium.
🏆 TOP STORY: 'Liar!' - Angry Benzema destroys Deschamps
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Who should sign Harry Kane this summer?
🚨 MUST READ: Rashford & the players PSG should target
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brooks was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2021, interrupting his stellar progress on the south coast after his move from Sheffield United. The illness also cost Brooks the opportunity to go to a World Cup with Wales but after announcing his recovery last year and now back to fitness, things are looking up for the talented 25-year-old.
WHAT NEXT FOR DAVID BROOKS? Bottom-placed Bournemouth will be hoping Brooks' return helps spark them out of a poor run of form. One win in 10 games has seen Gary O'Neil's men become favourites for relegation but with so many teams bunched at the bottom, a bit of magic from their Welsh wonder may make all the difference.