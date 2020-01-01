David Beckham announced as FIFA 21 FUT Icon after teaming up with EA Sports as ambassador

The former Manchester United and England player will be available in FIFA Ultimate Team as well as starring in a special Beckham Edition of the game

David Beckham has been confirmed as a FIFA 21 FUT Icon after resuming his partnership with EA Sports.

The former , and star, and current Miami owner, has signed up to be an ambassador for the game, which will unveil a special Beckham Edition to mark the association.

He will also be included in FIFA 21 as an Ultimate Team icon, joining the likes of Eric Cantona, Xavi, Davor Suker and Samuel Eto'o as part of this year's new batch of legends.

"EA Sports FIFA today confirmed a multi-year ambassadorial agreement with football icon David Beckham - a player who has transcended the sport and one of the only players to have won league titles in four different countries, playing in the Premier League, , and , among other great achievements in his career both on and off the pitch," the company revealed on Wednesday.

"To celebrate his return in the game, anyone who plays FIFA 21 by January 15, 2021 will receive a unique, untradeable David Beckham item in FIFA Ultimate Team, and receive him as a VOLTA ‘Groundbreaker’, beginning December 15, 2020.

"Additionally, in recognition of his achievements on and off the football pitch, Beckham will be added to the game as a FIFA Ultimate Team icon starting in December.

"The FIFA 21 Standard Edition will also be temporarily updated on PlayStation and XBOX store fronts with a digital-only Beckham Edition cover through the holidays.

"All three levels of David Beckham’s Icon items will also be added in FIFA Ultimate Team, entering into packs throughout December, 2020."

“I’m so proud to be returning to EA Sports with my FIFA 21 Beckham edition cover…Excited to be back on the pitch as an icon with some of my old teammates!” Beckham explained.

Vice-president and GM of EA Sports FIFA Nick Wlodyka added: “Our goal is to continue to provide the most authentic, interactive football experience in the world.

“Being able to give our players access to an icon like David Beckham is a great example of how we’re constantly looking to find new ways to make EA Sports FIFA even better for the community.”

FIFA 21 was released in October, with star Kylian Mbappe chosen as the game's latest cover star.