Daryl Dike bags brace as Orlando City secure comeback victory over Nashville SC

The Nigerian-American forward continued his impressive performances for the Lions inspiring them to a victory at Exploria Stadium

Daryl Dike scored twice to help secure a 3-1 comeback victory over Nashville SC in Thursday’s Major League Soccer game.

The 20-year-old striker teamed up with Oscar Pareja’s men in January after graduating from Virginia Cavaliers academy, where he bagged 15 goals in 36 league appearances.

The forward made his professional debut for the Lions against during the is Back Tournament round of 16 game.

The Nigerian-American, who scored his first professional goal against Miami last week, has continued to turn heads and was afforded a starting role at Exploria Stadium.

The Lions started the game unimpressively when David Romney opened the scoring as early as the 15 minutes of the encounter for Nashville SC.

Chris Mueller then levelled proceedings for Orlando City in the 21st minute after receiving a timely assist from Joao Moutinho to ignite his side’s comeback.

Dike gave the Lions the lead for the first time in the game in the 52nd minute with a well-taken effort after he was set up by Mauricio Pereira.

The forward then completed his brace, sealing the victory in the 71st minute of the match after slamming home his strike past goalkeeper Joe Willis.

Dike featured for the duration of the game while Nigerian descent Jalil Anibaba played for 46 minutes before making way for Alistair Johnston in his side’s defeat.

The victory is the third for Orlando City in the 2020 campaign, having secured two draws and two losses in their opening seven games so far.

Dike will hope to continue his impressive goalscoring performances when the Lions square off against in their next league game on Saturday.

The 20-year-old is eligible to play for the national team and has not represented USA at any age-grade competition.

Dike’s sister Courtney currently plays for the Nigerian women’s team and featured at the 2015 World Cup with the Super Falcons.

The forward is also the cousin of former Super Eagles goal poacher Emmanuel Emenike, who helped the West Africans clinch the 2013 in .