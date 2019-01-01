Dani Alves completes Sao Paulo move after PSG exit

The veteran right-back has signed a contract with the Brazilian giants until December 2022 after leaving the French side

Sao Paulo have confirmed the signing of former full-back and star Dani Alves.

Alves has signed a contract with the Brazilian giants until December 2022, it was announced on Thursday.

The 36-year-old – who first moved to Europe in 2002, joining from Bahia – was a free agent following his PSG departure after two years with the champions.

Alves had been linked to former club and the Premier League, however, the veteran has opted to return home to Brazil as he eyes the 2022 World Cup in .

"Daniel Alves is the embodiment of what this management envisions for Sao Paulo – one of the leading players in the world and recognised for his immense professionalism, his fierce determination and his endless thirst for titles and victories," club president Carlos Augusto de Barros e Silva said in a statement.

"He is also a socially engaged citizen and passionate about our country. Sao Paulo, therefore, wins on every possible front.

"One day I told Daniel that he would come to play at Sao Paulo, his heart club. Today I have the immense joy and pride to have kept that promise."

Alves captained Brazil to Copa America glory on home soil in July – taking his career haul to 40 trophies.

The veteran's transfer was announced in a video on Sao Paulo's Twitter account , with the defender expressing his excitement to be back in his native country playing for the club he supported as a child.

"I could've picked any other team to play for," Alves said. "But I chose to come back to Brazil, to my country, to my people. To the club I love.

"It's unreal, but I'm here!"

The club also posted on Twitter that Alves would wear the No. 10 jersey at his new club.

@DaniAlvesD2 é o novo camisa 10 do Tricolor.

Last week, Alves took to Instagram last week in a tongue-in-cheek post, asking where he should send his CV as he looked for a new team.

But Alves has now landed back in his home country, where he will play at club level for the first time in 17 years.