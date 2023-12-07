Damac vs Al-Ittihad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Damak and Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Ittihad will take on Damak in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on Thursday.

Ittihad are fourth in the standings with 28 points from 15 matches. They are already 13 points behind the league leaders Al Hilal but have got a good run going as they are unbeaten in their last five matches.

Damac are eighth in the standings and seven points behind their upcoming opponents. They have won their last two games and scored eight goals in the process. That should give them hope of making life difficult for Karim Benzema and co.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Damak vs Ittihad kick-off time

Date: December 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm GMT Venue: Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium

The match between Damak and Ittihad will be played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 3pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Damak vs Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the United Kingdom. Highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Damak team news

Damac boss Cosmin Contra has a complete squad at his disposal for the upcoming match, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him opt for a lineup similar to the one that secured victory last week.

There are no fresh injury concerns being reported from the hosts' camp ahead of the game.

Damac predicted XI: Al Mahasneh; Sawsawi, Chafai, Bedrane, Al Anazi; Munshi, Antolic; Zain, Stanciu, N'Koudou; Al-Shahrani

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zeghba, Al-Mahasneh, Al-Shahrani, Hawswi Defenders: Bedrane, Chafai, Al-Shammrani, Al-Hawsawi, Al-Obaid, Al-Anazi, A. Al-Hawsawi, Faqihi Midfielders: Maher, Munshi, Majrashi, Al-Oneazi, Al-Shahrani, Hamed, Antolic, Stanciu Forwards: Makeen, Al-Qahtani, N'Koudou, Harisi, Al-Bishi, Al-Zain, Al-Qahtani, Shrarh, Cesay, Al-Juhani, Al-Shahrani, Solan

Ittihad team news

The visitors face challenges as Karim Benzema, who was substituted in the first half during the last league match against Al-Khaleej due to a back injury, could be unavailable for selection.

Benzema will be joining N'Golo Kante, Abdullah Al-Jadani, Ahmed Mohammed Sharahili, and Aseel Abed, who are all expected to be unavailable due to injuries.

Ittihad predicted XI: Grohe; Al-Shanqeeti, Hawsawi, Felipe, Al Hawsawi; Al-Sahafi, Fabinho, Al-Ghamdi, Jota; Hamdallah, Al-Amri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh Defenders: Al-Jaadi, Felipe, Sharahili, Al-Manhali, O. Hawsawi, Abed, Bamsaud, Z. Hawsawi, Kadesh, Al-Olayan, Shanqeeti Midfielders: Fabinho, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, Al-Ghamdi, Coronado, Al-Sahafi, Al-Shamrani, Al-Amri, Al-Oboud Forwards: Benzema, Hamdallah, Camara, Haji

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/04/23 Al Ittihad 3 - 0 Damak Saudi Pro League 11/10/22 Damak 1 - 1 Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League 03/03/22 Al Ittihad 2 - 1 Damak Saudi Pro League 17/10/21 Damak 1 - 1 Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League 15/05/21 Damak 1 - 1 Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League

Useful links