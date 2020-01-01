Daka's double sends RB Salzburg into Champions League group stage

The Zambian star played a starring role in front of goal to help the Austrian outfit seal their spot in the elite European tournament

Patson Daka propelled into the 2020-21 Uefa group stage with his brace in their 3-1 triumph over Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Jesse Marsch's side secured a 5-2 aggregate win in Wednesday's playoff after securing a first-leg advantage with a 2-1 victory in Israel last week.

Daka broke the deadlock for the hosts with his opener in the 16th minute and he later sealed their win with his second effort of the night in the 68th minute.

The 21-year-old who is reportedly linked with a move to Hotspur this summer, has been in blistering goalscoring form this season with a tally of nine goals in six matches so far.

After scoring four goals in an Austrian Cup fixture earlier this month, the 21-year-old has scored a goal in each of his last three league outings.

Daka and his compatriot Enoch Mwepu were in action for 90 minute for Salzburg while Mali duo Mohamed Camara and Sekou Koita were replaced in the second half.

defender Jerome Onguene was not involved as he watched his team's progress from the bench as an unused substitute.

Following Wednesday's result, Daka will shift his focus to Salzburg's next outing against Samson Tijani's Hartberg.

The Austrian champions are yet to lose a game this season and they will be aiming to extend their winning streak to seven games across all competitions.