Daka, Koita and Mwepu on target as Salzburg demolish Hartberg

The African stars delivered spectacular performances to help the Red Bull Arena outfit continue their winning form at Profertil Arena Hartberg

Zambia’s Patson Daka bagged a hat-trick while his compatriot Enock Mwepu and Mali’s Sekou Koita were on the scoresheet as Red Bull Salzburg thrashed Hartberg 6-0 in Sunday's game.

The Red Bull Arena outfit have been in excellent form since the restart of the Austrian top-flight, securing victories against Lustenau and Rapid Wien before the African stars inspired them to their third win on the bounce.

The league was suspended in March due to the coronavirus outbreak in Austria and across the world.

With only four minutes played in the encounter, Daka opened the scoring after he was set up by international of Nigerian descent Noah Okafor.

Three minutes later Mwepu doubled the lead before Daka made it three for his side after benefitting from a through-ball from Dominik Szoboszlai.

Five minutes before the half-time break Koita added to the woes of their hosts with a well-taken strike, off Andreas Ulmer’s assist.

In the 46th minute, Daka completed his hat-trick before Okafor sealed the rout moments before the end of the game.

Daka, who was on target in their 2-0 victory against Rapid Wien last week, featured for 61 minutes before making way for Mergim Berisha.

The Zambia international has now scored 21 Bundesliga goals in this campaign in 23 games to help Salzburg maintain their place at the top of the league standings with 30 points from 24 matches.

His compatriot Mwepu, who played throughout the game, has now made 29 appearances for the Red Bull Arena outfit across all competitions this season, scoring two goals.

Mali international Koita, meanwhile, has bagged seven goals for Jesse Marsch’s men since joining the side from Liefering in 2019.

The African stars will hope to continue their fine combinations when Salzburg take on Sturm Graz in their next league game on Wednesday.

Victory in the encounter will stretch Salzburg's unbeaten run to seven games, having last tasted defeat against Rheindorf Altach in March.