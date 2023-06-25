Czech Republic U21 vs Germany U21: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Germany will take on the Czech Republic in their second game of the 2023 UEFA U21 Championship at the Adjarabet Arena in Georgia on Sunday.
Reigning champions Germany come into the game after a disappointing draw against Israel in the opening match of this tournament.
Similarly, the Czech Republic won't be too pleased with their 2-0 loss against tournament favourites England in their opener, despite being the underdogs going into the match.
Czech Republic vs Germany kick-off time
|Date:
|25 June
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm BST
|Venue:
|Adjarabet Arena
The clash between the Czech Republic and Germany will take place at the Adjarabet Arena at 5 pm BST on June 25.
How to watch Czechia vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams
|uefa.tv
|Watch here
The game will not be broadcast live on TV on any channel but will be available to stream live online through uefa.tv.
Team news & squads
Czech Republic team news
The Czech Republic come into this match with no injury or suspension concerns.
Czech Republic possible XI: Jaros; Gabriel, Hranac, Vitik, Cedidla; Karabec, Cerv, Kaloc; Jurasek, Fila, Kusej
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Jaros, Neumann, Markovic
|Defenders:
|Cedidla, Fukala, Gabriel, Hranac, Pojezny, Vitik, Vlcek
|Midfielders:
|Cerv, Danek, Jurasek, Kaloc, Karabec, Sulc, Valenta, Zamburek
|Forwards:
|Fila, Koubek, Kusej, Sejk, Pech
Germany team news
Like their next opponents, Germany too do not have any absences due to injury or suspension to worry about.
Germany possible XI: Atubolu; Vagnoman, Matriciani, Bisseck, Netz; Krauss, Keitel, Stiller; Huseinbasic; Moukoko, Schade
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Atubolu, Mantl, Fruchtl
|Defenders:
|Vagnoman, Schmidt, Dardai, Bisseck, Fischer, Matriciani, Bauer, Netz
|Midfielders:
|Kraub, Ole Becker, Keitel, Stiller, Martel, Weibhaupt, Huseinbasic
|Forwards:
|Schade, Moukoko, Weiper, Alidou, Ngankam
Head-to-Head Record
The two sides have faced one another seven times previously. There have been four draws, three Germany wins, and one solitary victory for the Czech Republic.
There last five clashes have seen four draws with the one victory going to the Czech Republic.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|18/06/2017
|Germany 0-0 Czech Republic
|U21 Championship
|24/06/2015
|Czech Republic 1-1 Germany
|U21 Championship
|18/11/2014
|Czech Republic 1-1 Germany
|Friendly
|03/09/2010
|Czech Republic 1-1 Germany
|U21 Championship qualification
|08/09/2009
|Germany 1-2 Czech Republic
|U21 Championship qualification