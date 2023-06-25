Czech Republic U21 vs Germany U21: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship match between Czech Republic and Germany, as well as kick-off time and team news

Germany will take on the Czech Republic in their second game of the 2023 UEFA U21 Championship at the Adjarabet Arena in Georgia on Sunday.

Reigning champions Germany come into the game after a disappointing draw against Israel in the opening match of this tournament.

Similarly, the Czech Republic won't be too pleased with their 2-0 loss against tournament favourites England in their opener, despite being the underdogs going into the match.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Czech Republic vs Germany kick-off time

Date: 25 June Kick-off time: 5 pm BST Venue: Adjarabet Arena

How to watch Czechia vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV on any channel but will be available to stream live online through uefa.tv.

Team news & squads

Czech Republic team news

The Czech Republic come into this match with no injury or suspension concerns.

Czech Republic possible XI: Jaros; Gabriel, Hranac, Vitik, Cedidla; Karabec, Cerv, Kaloc; Jurasek, Fila, Kusej

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jaros, Neumann, Markovic Defenders: Cedidla, Fukala, Gabriel, Hranac, Pojezny, Vitik, Vlcek Midfielders: Cerv, Danek, Jurasek, Kaloc, Karabec, Sulc, Valenta, Zamburek Forwards: Fila, Koubek, Kusej, Sejk, Pech

Germany team news

Like their next opponents, Germany too do not have any absences due to injury or suspension to worry about.

Germany possible XI: Atubolu; Vagnoman, Matriciani, Bisseck, Netz; Krauss, Keitel, Stiller; Huseinbasic; Moukoko, Schade

Position Players Goalkeepers: Atubolu, Mantl, Fruchtl Defenders: Vagnoman, Schmidt, Dardai, Bisseck, Fischer, Matriciani, Bauer, Netz Midfielders: Kraub, Ole Becker, Keitel, Stiller, Martel, Weibhaupt, Huseinbasic Forwards: Schade, Moukoko, Weiper, Alidou, Ngankam

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have faced one another seven times previously. There have been four draws, three Germany wins, and one solitary victory for the Czech Republic.

There last five clashes have seen four draws with the one victory going to the Czech Republic.

Date Match Competition 18/06/2017 Germany 0-0 Czech Republic U21 Championship 24/06/2015 Czech Republic 1-1 Germany U21 Championship 18/11/2014 Czech Republic 1-1 Germany Friendly 03/09/2010 Czech Republic 1-1 Germany U21 Championship qualification 08/09/2009 Germany 1-2 Czech Republic U21 Championship qualification

