Cyber Monday 2021: Best sports and football deals from Nike, Adidas, Reebok and more

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

After a weekend of Black Friday bargains, Cyber Monday has now arrived and the bargains are bigger and better than ever before.

There are some great discounts from the likes of Nike, Adidas and Reebok – making it the perfect opportunity to buy the perfect Christmas gifts for less.

Adidas and Reebok have been offering up to 50% off for the last week with an extra 20% discount available across all items. Nike's offer of 25% off everything will run from November 26th until the 30th, with products selling out fast – so be quick, as once these are gone, they're gone!

Cyber Monday quick UK retailer links:

Looking for something with the classic three stripes? Maybe you can't get enough of that iconic Nike tick – whatever you want in your wardrobe, you'll find it for less on Cyber Monday. If you want to feel smug with some new gym gear ahead of the January rush, or just want something comfy to wear on Zoom calls, there's something for everyone.

To save you the job of scrolling mindlessly looking for the best deals, here are some of the top options currently available.

The ultimate in style, these retro-inspired Air Max trainers will get you noticed for all the right reasons. Taking their cues from the brand's famed 90 model, they're a modern-day spin sure to light up your steps.

Get it from Nike for £77.98, was £129.95

This Reebok men's cotton T-shirt is perfect for wearing while working out. It's not just gym wear though – it feels soft and comfortable all day long, making it suitable for any occasion.

Get it from Reebok for £5.63 was £15.00

Creatively constructed with five-side panel inlays and topped off with the PUMA and FIFA logos, this is one of the best of the balls out there this Black Friday, especially for those looking to add the professional gloss to their game in the park.

Get it from Amazon for £76.06, was £107.95

Built with an elastic bandage around the wrist and silicone grips to help improve control in the wet winter months, PUMA's Field Player Gloves are near-perfect for keeping the hands warm during training as the days grow shorter, and are simple and effective in a muted black finish.

Get them from Amazon for £14.39, was £24.95

As the name suggests, the Sambas are made with vegan alternatives to animal-derived materials. Originally conceived as an indoor football shoe, the Adidas Samba has become one of the most recognisable shoes in the Adidas collection.

Get it from Adidas £39.20, was £70.00

The Fitbit Versa 2 is an easy way to track your activity, heart rate, and more during your everyday routine. Amazon is currently offering a rare 50% discount, giving a massive saving of over £100.

Get it from Amazon for £99.00, was £199.99

Lightweight and packable, the Nike Stash is perfect for carrying gym gear, school supplies, or anything else you might need with you. When not in use, it can quickly be turned inside out to neatly store the backpack itself.

Get it from Nike for £15.73, was £27.95

Chilly’s bottles are extremely popular. In fact, they were the brand that brought a revolutionised style of stainless steel water bottles to the attention of the masses. They come in multiple sizes, with over 70 different designs, and keep your cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours. They can also keep your hot drinks hot for 12 hours.

Get it from Amazon for £12.00, was £25.00

These Asics are perfect for those looking for an extra level of stability and support during their runs. Crafted with GEL technology cushioning in the rear and forefoot, the shock absorption on the GT 2000 is unmatched.

Get them from Sports Direct for £42.00, was £119.99

This Mitre holdall has a padded strap for maximum comfort and comes in five different colours to coordinate with whichever team you represent.

Get it from Mitre for £14.00, was £20.00

Upgrade your old joggers with this best selling style, available in a huge range of colours. The fleece lining will keep you warm out and about, or comfy on the sofa, while its brushed-back approach will add that extra level to keep you heartily tickled during the winter months.

Get it from Nike for £29.97, was £39.95

A first aid kit is a must-have for anyone participating in sporting activity and at its current price of £5.93, there's no excuse for not having one. Complete with over 90 pieces of equipment, this kit contains everything you will likely need.

Get it from Amazon for £5.93, was £15.99

These are the access level Predator Freak firm ground boots which utilise 3D printed Demonscale elements so you still have access to that freaky grippy texture that pros love. This model has a lace closure for players who like to feel extra support from their boots.

Get them from Sports Direct for £52.50, was £84.99

