Crystal Palaces’ Ayew reveals Vieira approach ahead of Brighton clash

The 30-year-old Black Star explains how the former Arsenal legend is building great things at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew has revealed the style and approach manager Patrick Vieira has brought into the team as they host Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League fixture on Monday.

The French international joined Palace at the start of the new campaign after replacing Roy Hodgson and since his arrival at Selhurst Park; he has managed one win from five matches, suffered two defeats, and two draws.

Despite the outcome, the 30-year-old Ghana international believes the team is on the right track under the former Arsenal legend, whom he described, has his idol.

“It’s great to see [someone] I looked up to when I was a child today managing me,” Ayew told Premier League Productions as quoted by Crystal Palace website. “I never thought that would happen, I never dreamt of that,"

“It’s a different approach - attacking. He wants us to defend together, attack together. There is a lot of intensity as well. It’s positive, it’s positive and we’re doing well. We just need to keep working, have belief in ourselves and we’ll do better and better.

“He wants to win every game because he’s a winner. His winning mentality is transferring to us. Everyone is pushing and everyone wants to do well and everyone wants to give his best for the team.”

On losing to Liverpool, Ayew said: “I think there were a lot of positives, and obviously the negatives are we conceded three set pieces. It’s part of the game. We need to improve, be ready for the next game and do better.”

With Brighton’s visit to Selhurst Park set for Monday, Ayew is confident they will get their second win of the season.

“We saw it against Tottenham: the stadium was really, really bouncing. We want that to be the case for every game. The game on Monday we will do our best for the stadium to be bouncing like that,” Ayew continued.

“I’m really looking forward to it…it’s not there to be played, it’s there to be won. We know it’s going to be a very, very tough game because it’s a derby and Brighton are really good. They’ve started really well but we have the qualities to put them in danger to win the game.

“It means so much to them [the fans], it means so much to us, to the whole club and to the whole community.

“I’ve had good moments against Brighton. Over there we won 1-0 when I scored and when Christian scored the last-minute goal were two great moments I’ve had in Palace v Brighton.”