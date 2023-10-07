Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Nottm Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Crystal Palace are set to play host to Nottingham Forest in Saturday's Premier League game at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles went two points clear of Manchester United after their weekend win at Old Trafford, while Forest will be looking to snap a three-game winless run following a 1-1 draw against Brentford.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Crystal Palace vs Nottm Forest kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm BST Venue: Selhurst Park

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest will be played at the Selhurst Park Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm BST on October 7 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottm Forest online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Eberechi Eze is ruled out for around a month and a half due to a hamstring injury, joining the likes of Michael Olise, Jefferson Lerma, Dean Henderson, Matheus Franca, James Tomkins and Naouirou Ahamada in the infirmary.

In order to manage with the available options, Jairo Riedewald would start in midfield alongside Cheick Doucoure and Will Hughes, with Jeffery Schlupp fielded further up on the left side.

However, should Schlupp be fielded in the middle, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi can possibly earn his first Premier League start up front.

Odsonne Edouard is also likely to be available after returning from a hamstring injury.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Riedewald, Doucoure, Hughes; Ayew, Mateta, Schlupp

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnstone, Whitworth, Matthews Defenders: Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Holding, Ferguson, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward Midfielders: Doucoure, Riedewald, Hughes, Schlupp, Ebiowei, Rak-Sakyi Forwards: Edouard, Mateta, Ayew

Nottm Forest team news

Moussa Niakhite is suspended for the game after being sent off in the Brentford draw, while Danilo and Wayne Hennessey remain sidelined with injuries.

If he is cleared from a groin problem, Nuno Tavares can start at left-back. Nicolas Dominguez will need to be assessed for his knock, with Ryan Yates and Ola Aina also doubtful for Saturday's game.

Some changes are on the cards as Joe Worrall and Morgan Gibbs-White are likely to be recalled in the XI, while Willy Boly, Murillo and Anthony Elanga will look to keep their place from the first whistle.

Nottm Forest possible XI: Turner; Aurier, Boly, Murillo, Tavares; Sangare, Mangala, Dominguez; Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vlachodimos, Turner, Horvath Defenders: Worrall, McKenna, Omobamidele, Murillo, Boly, Felipe, Tavares, Toffolo, Williams, Montiel, Aurier, Aina Midfielders: Sangare, Santos, Kouyate, Dominguez, Mangala, Yates, Gibbs-White, Aguilera Forwards: Awoniyi, Wood, Origi, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 28, 2023 Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest Premier League Nov 12, 2022 Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace Premier League July 19, 2019 Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace Club Friendlies Dec 29, 2012 Nottingham Forest 2-2 Crystal Palace Championship Sep 18, 2012 Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest Championship

