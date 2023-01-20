Crystal Palace vs Newcastle: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The visitors are in great form in the Premier League as they gear up for a trip to Selhurst Park at the weekend

Newcastle can make it 15 games without defeat in the Premier League when they meet Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Magpies are fourth in the table and looking to overtake Manchester United in third with a victory at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle latest odds

Newcastle are in great form in the Premier League and are the obvious favourites to win this game at odds of 17/20 (1.85) with bet365.

The home team, on the other hand, have not won any of their last four games and are offered at the price of 17/5 (4.40) with the draw at 5/2 (3.50).

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle first goal scorer odds

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is the favourite to get the first goal of this game at 4/1 (5.00). Team-mate Alexander Isak is available at 9/2 (5.50).

Crystal Palace's Odsonne Edouard and Wilfried Zaha are their lowest-priced players to open the scoring at 8/1 (9.00).

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle preview

Emil Krafth, Matt Targett and Jonjo Shelvey are all still unavailable for Newcastle heading into this game.

Bruno Guimaraes is also a doubt after his withdrawal against Fulham recently.

Eddie Howe's team will be confident of getting the three points heading into this match, especially with Palace struggling of late.

The Eagles have lost three and drawn one of their last four matches, though their tie with Manchester United in their latest game may have boosted their confidence for this game.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle tips and predictions

Newcastle have kept a clean sheet in all of their last five league games, so backing them to win and against both teams to score at odds of 2/1 (3.00) looks a good bet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365