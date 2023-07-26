Crystal Palace vs Millonarios: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Crystal Palace and Millonarios, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Crystal Palace will face Colombia’s 16-time league champions Millonarios in the first friendly of their pre-season tour of the United States on Thursday in Illinois.

The start of the Premier League season is only a few weeks away and the Eagles are ramping up their pre-season ahead of their curtain-raiser on the road against Sheffield United on August 11.

Palace are back under the permanent charge of Roy Hodgson after he returned to Selhurst Park in the last months of last campaign following Patrick Vieira's March exit.

Hodgson took over the Eagles flirting with relegation, and he steered them through a remarkable turnaround in form, as they went on to win five of their final ten games and accumulate 18 points to finish comfortably mid-table.

After a brief summer break, they returned to action in early July with a friendly against Barnet, which they lost 1-0 before drawing 2-2 with Brondby at their training ground. The London outfit then met Crawley Town last mid-week and recorded their first win of pre-season so far.

They face a Millonarios side riding high on confidence from their domestic success last month, having won the Apertura phase of Categoria Primera A.

Indeed, the Colombian giants are in the middle of their domestic season and have also competed in this year's Copa Libertadores. Also engaged in their domestic duties, Millonarios come into this match off the back of couple of draw to kick-off the Clausura 2023 campaign.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Crystal Palace vs Millonarios kick-off time

Date: July 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 1:00 am BST Venue: Seatgeek Stadium

The club-friendly game between Crystal Palace and Millonarios is scheduled for July 27, 2023, at the Seatgeek Stadium in illinois, Chicago, USA. It will kick off at 1:00 am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Millonarios online - TV channels & live streams

Crystal Palace fans in the United Kingdom, United States, and other territories globally can watch the game on Palace TV+ via pre-season pass which costs £19.99. Match highlights will be shown on club's official social media platforms after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace will be without the services talismanic winger Wilfried Zaha, who has departed for Galatasaray following the expiration of his contract at Selhurst Park. Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur have also been let go for free over the summer.

On the flip side, Eagles boss Roy Hodgson has strengthened his midfield department with the free transfer of Jefferson Lerma, who will be available to feature here.

As far as injuries are concerned, France U21 international Michael Olise suffered a tear to his hamstring while playing for France at last month’s U21s Euros, and has since undergone surgery.

He has not travelled for the pre-season tour, and Hodgson expects the young star to miss the start of the new season in a big blow for the club.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Doucoure, Lerma; Eze, Edouard, Olise

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnstone, Matthews Defenders: Andersen, Clyne, Guéhi, O'Brien, Mitchell, Richards, Tomkins, Ward Midfielders: Ahamada, Doucouré, Eze, Hughes, Lerma, Riedewald, Schlupp Forwards: Ayew, Edouard, J. Gordon, Mateta, Rak-Sakyi

Millonarios team news

Millonarios have announced a full-strength squad to face Crystal Palace in Illinois. Alberto Gamero's side will be without key attacker Oscar Cortes, though, who joined French outfit Lens at the start of the Clausura campaign after the teenager scored five goals and provided two assists in nine Apertura outings.

Their attack will be led by star striker Leonardo Castro, who has racked up 10 goals and three assists in 26 outings in all competitions so far this season.

Millonarios possible XI: Montero; Perlaza, Vargas, Moreno, Arias; Giraldo, Vasquez; Catano, Silva, Valencia; Castro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Montero Defenders: Murillo, Perlaza, Arias, Paz, Aspirilla Midfielders: Vasquez, Giraldo, Pereira, Silva, Catano, Victoria Forwards: B. Castro, Guerra, Valencia, Uribe, L. Castro

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between Crystal Palace and Millonarios.

