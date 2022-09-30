Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Crystal Palace vs Chelsea on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Chelsea are set to resume their Premier League campaign with a clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

New boss Graham Potter is set to take charge of the Blues for only the second time after replacing Thomas Tuchel. In his first outing, former Brighton boss Potter saw his side held to a 1-1 draw by RB Salzburg after which the players headed into the international break.

The Blues, who are currently seventh in the league table, will be up against a Palace team who have recorded just one victory in their last five matches. The Eagles have registered back-to-back draws in their last two matches and will hope they can cause an upset in front of their home crowd.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea date & kick-off time

Game: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Date: October 1, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm BST / 10:00am ET / 7:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

The game between Crystal Palace and Chelsea isn't being telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. UNIVERSO, USA Network fuboTV UK N/A N/A India Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD Disney+Hotstar

Chelsea squad & team news

Potter has ruled out both N'Golo Kante and Marc Cucurella due to injuries. Kante is making steady progress in his recovery but has not returned to full training yet.

Carney Chukwuemeka and Edouard Mendy are also out due to injuries and the latter's absence means Kepa Arrizabalaga gets one more chance to impress in goal.

Position Players Goalkeepers Kepa, Bettinelli, Mendy Defenders Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Emerson, Cucurella Midfielders Jorginho, Kanté, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Mount, Chukwuemeka, Zakaria Forwards Pulisic, Sterling, Ziyech, Havertz, Broja, Aubameyang

Crystal Palace squad and team news

Patrick Vieira will miss the services of Jack Butland, Nathan Ferguson and James McArthur due to injuries.

Centre-back James Tomkins, who had been injured, could make his return to the lineup against Chelsea.