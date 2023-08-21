Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Arsenal will travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Monday night in a Premier League London derby.
Arsenal are coming off a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest in their opening league game while Crystal Palace registered a narrow 1-0 win against Sheffield United. The Gunners have won their last four matches in a row, a run that includes the Community Shield victory over Manchester City on penalties.
Arsenal are the clear favorites to win the game as they chase defending champions City for the title after missing out last season, but Crystal Palace will be looking to cause an upset. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal kick-off time
|Date:
|August 21, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8pm BST
|Venue:
|Selhurst Park
The game between Crystal Palace and Arsenal will be played at the Selhurst Park on Monday. Kick-off is at 8pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Crystal Palace team news
While Michael Olise has decided to commit his future to Selhurst Park, the France Under-21 international is still recovering from a thigh injury.
In other injury news, the injured Matheus Franca's debut has been postponed and Will Hughes is still on the mend from a pre-season knee injury.
On a brighter note, Marc Guehi, who suffered a cramp at Bramall Lane, is expected to be in good condition for the upcoming match.
Palace predicted XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Lerma; Ayew, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Johnstone, Guaita, Whitworth
|Defenders:
|Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Ferguson, Tomkins, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward
|Midfielders:
|Doucoure, Lerma, Riedewald, Ahamada, Hughes, Schlupp, Eze, Ebiowei, Rak-Sakyi
|Forwards:
|Edouard, Mateta, Ayew
Arsenal team news
Jurrien Timber faces a long road to recovery from an ACL injury and will join Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny, who are also nursing knee problems.
Oleksandr Zinchenko is nearing a return from a calf issue that kept him out of pre-season, according to Arteta. New signing David Raya is expected to be in the matchday squad following his move from Brentford.
Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Partey; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ramsdale, Okonkwo, Runarsson, Raya
|Defenders:
|Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Holding, Zinchenko, Tierney, Tavares, White, Tomiyasu, Soares
|Midfielders:
|Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Lokonga, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira
|Forwards:
|Saka, Martinelli, Pepe, Trossard, Nelson, Balogun, Nketiah, Marquinhos
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 2023
|Arsenal 4 - 1 Crystal Palace
|Premier League
|August 2022
|Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Arsenal
|Premier League
|April 2022
|Crystal Palace 3 - 0 Arsenal
|Premier League
|October 2021
|Arsenal 2 - 2 Crystal Palace
|Premier League
|May 2021
|Crystal Palace 1 - 3 Arsenal
|Premier League
Useful links
- Premier League news
- Arsenal team page
- Crystal Palace team page
- Football on TV in the UK
How to watch Premier League football in the 2023-24 season
Who will win the Premier League title this season?
Thanks for voting.Results will be shared soon.
Who will win the Premier League title this season?
- Best Sky Sports deals and offers for the 2023-24 football season