Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Monday night in a Premier League London derby.

Arsenal are coming off a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest in their opening league game while Crystal Palace registered a narrow 1-0 win against Sheffield United. The Gunners have won their last four matches in a row, a run that includes the Community Shield victory over Manchester City on penalties.

Arsenal are the clear favorites to win the game as they chase defending champions City for the title after missing out last season, but Crystal Palace will be looking to cause an upset. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date: August 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: Selhurst Park

The game between Crystal Palace and Arsenal will be played at the Selhurst Park on Monday. Kick-off is at 8pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

While Michael Olise has decided to commit his future to Selhurst Park, the France Under-21 international is still recovering from a thigh injury.

In other injury news, the injured Matheus Franca's debut has been postponed and Will Hughes is still on the mend from a pre-season knee injury.

On a brighter note, Marc Guehi, who suffered a cramp at Bramall Lane, is expected to be in good condition for the upcoming match.

Palace predicted XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Lerma; Ayew, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnstone, Guaita, Whitworth Defenders: Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Ferguson, Tomkins, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward Midfielders: Doucoure, Lerma, Riedewald, Ahamada, Hughes, Schlupp, Eze, Ebiowei, Rak-Sakyi Forwards: Edouard, Mateta, Ayew

Arsenal team news

Jurrien Timber faces a long road to recovery from an ACL injury and will join Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny, who are also nursing knee problems.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is nearing a return from a calf issue that kept him out of pre-season, according to Arteta. New signing David Raya is expected to be in the matchday squad following his move from Brentford.

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Partey; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Okonkwo, Runarsson, Raya Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Holding, Zinchenko, Tierney, Tavares, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Lokonga, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Martinelli, Pepe, Trossard, Nelson, Balogun, Nketiah, Marquinhos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2023 Arsenal 4 - 1 Crystal Palace Premier League August 2022 Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Arsenal Premier League April 2022 Crystal Palace 3 - 0 Arsenal Premier League October 2021 Arsenal 2 - 2 Crystal Palace Premier League May 2021 Crystal Palace 1 - 3 Arsenal Premier League

