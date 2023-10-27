Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham's unbeaten start in the Premier League is on the line when Ange Postecoglou's men take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Friday.

Current leaders, Spurs will be looking to pull clear of the chasing pack after defeating the likes of Liverpool, Luton Town and Fulham in consecutive games.

Whereas now occupying the 11th spot, the Eagles will look to bounce back from the 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Newcastle United the last time out.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Selhurst Park Stadium

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Selhurst Park Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on October 27 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Palace boss Roy Hodgson will remain without the services of Dean Henderson, Nathan Ferguson, James Tomkins, Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Jeffrey Schlupp.

Summer signing Matheus Franca can possibly take the place of Jean-Philippe Mateta alongside Jordan Ayew and Odsonne Edouard in attack.

The rest of the line-up is bound to remain unchanged despite the heavy Newcastle defeat.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Doucoure, Lerma; Ayew, Edouard, Franca

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnstone, Whitworth, Matthews Defenders: Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Holding, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward Midfielders: Doucoure, Lerma, Riedewald, Ahamada, Hughes, Ebiowei, Rak-Sakyi Forwards: Edouard, Mateta, Ayew, Franca

Tottenham team news

Yves Bissouma is back from suspension and may take back his place in midfield from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and that may be the only change from the Fulham win.

Pape Sarr is expected to start despite being forced off the last time out, while Brennan Johnson, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski battle for the wide spots, with James Maddison and Son Heung-min enjoying their link-up in attack.

Tottenham possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Van De Ven, Romero, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Richarlison; Son

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Lloris, Forster, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Romero, Van de Ven, Dier, Phillips, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr, Sessegnon, Perisic, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Gil, Solomon, Veliz, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 6, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Crystal Palace Premier League Jan 4, 2023 Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Dec 26, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Crystal Palace Premier League Sep 11, 2021 Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Mar 7, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Crystal Palace Premier League

