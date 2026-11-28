Team News & Squad Latest

Crystal Palace are without Chadi Riad, Ismaila Sarr and Takehiro Tomiyasu through injury, while Jean-Philippe Mateta and Yeremy Pino are listed as suspended. Thomas Frank's projected XI is Dean Henderson, Axel Disasi, Tyrick Mitchell, Chris Richards, Jaydee Canvot, Daichi Kamada, Anan Khalaili, Dwight McNeil, Adam Wharton, Quinten Timber and Joergen Strand Larsen.

Hull City have eight players injured: Eliot Matazo, Matt Targett, Darko Gyabi, Ilyas Ansah, Charlie Hughes, Hidemasa Morita, Joe Gelhardt and Tim Iroegbunam. No suspensions are listed. Sergej Jakirovic's projected XI is Konstantinos Tzolakis, Nobel Mendy, Semi Ajayi, Elliot Stroud, Lewie Coyle, Matt Crooks, Mohamed Belloumi, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Regan Slater, Sorba Thomas and Oli McBurnie. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Crystal Palace vs Hull City Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 12 29 Nov 2026 - 09:05 Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace host Hull City at Selhurst Park in London on Sunday in a Premier League fixture with plenty riding on it for the home side.

Thomas Frank finally has his first win as Palace manager. His team beat Real Sociedad 2-1 in the Europa League on Thursday after trailing in the 66th minute.

Jean-Philippe Mateta converted a penalty and Dwight McNeil snatched the winner late on. Dean Henderson made six saves to protect the lead at the finish.

The result eased some of the pressure after a 3-2 league defeat at Coventry City the previous Saturday. Palace still sit 20th in the Premier League table, and Frank's focus is firmly on climbing to safety.

Hull City arrive in better shape under Sergej Jakirovic. They won 2-0 against Brighton & Hove Albion in their last league outing and sit 11th.

The visitors have been hard to beat lately, though they have not won consecutive games in their last five. Palace will look to turn their midweek belief into league points.

Here is everything you need to know about the TV channel and kick-off time.

Form

Crystal Palace have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their latest result was the 2-1 Europa League win over Real Sociedad on November 26, and before that came a 3-2 Premier League loss at Coventry City. They also lost 3-1 to Liverpool and 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur, and drew 1-1 with Hoffenheim. Palace scored six goals and conceded ten in that run.

Hull City have won one, drawn two and lost two. They beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 on November 22 for a clean sheet, and drew 2-2 with Ipswich Town and 1-1 with Brentford. Defeats came 1-0 against both Arsenal and Fulham. Hull scored five and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting in the dataset was a 4-0 Crystal Palace home win in the Premier League on May 14, 2017. Across the last five meetings, Palace and Hull City have each won two and one game ended in a 3-3 draw in December 2016. Palace scored eight goals in those matches and Hull seven.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Crystal Palace are 20th and Hull City are 11th.