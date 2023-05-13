Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

All you need to know about the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, including kick-off time and team news.

Crystal Palace are set to lock horns with Bournemouth in a Premier League clash on Saturday at Selhurst Park.

After disappointing against Tottenham Hotspur in the last gameweek, Roy Hodgson's men would aim to get back to winning ways and climb up on the league table.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, still need one more point to make themselves safe from relegation. They are currently 14th on the league table with 39 points from 35 matches.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Date: May 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm BST Venue: Selhurst Park

The game is scheduled for May 13 at Selhurst Park. It will kick off at 3pm BST.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

None None

Due to the blackout on broadcasts of 3pm kickoffs, this game is not available live on TV in the UK.

Getty

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Hodgson is set to miss James Tomkins, Nathan Ferguson and Luka Milivojevic for the clash against Bournemouth while Jeffrey Schlupp and Naououri Ahamada are doubtful.

James McArthur, who missed last week's game against Tottenham Hotspur due to a hamstring issue, has been declared fit and is ready to feature in the matchday squad.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Ayew, Zaha

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnstone, Guaita, Whitworth. Defenders: Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward. Midfielders: Doucoure, Riedewald, Sambi Lokonga, Hughes, McArthur, Eze Forwards: Olise, Edouard, Mateta, Ayew, Zaha.

Bournemouth team news

Ryan Fredericks, Junior Stanislas, Marcus Tavernier and Hamed Traore will miss the Crystal Palace clash due to injuries.

But there is good news for Garry O'Neil as striker Kieffer Moore, who suffered a concussion, is set to return to the squad.

Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Vina; Ouattara, Lerma, Rothwell, Christie; Billing; Solanke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Olise, Edouard, Mateta, Ayew, Zaha. Defenders: Olise, Edouard, Mateta, Ayew, Zaha. Midfielders: Lerma, Billing, Cook, Rothwell, Christie, Brooks Forwards: Solanke, Semenyo, Ouattara, Anthony, Moore

Head-to-Head Record

Crystal Palace have won four times out of their last five meetings against Bournemouth while one ended in a tie.

Date Match Competition 31/12/2022 Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace Premier League 16/9/2020 Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace Carabao Cup 21/6/2020 Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace Premier League 4/12/2019 Crystal Palace 1-0 Bournemouth Premier League 12/5/2019 Crystal Palace 5-3 Bournemouth Premier League

Who is the best No.9 in the world? 31% Karim Benzema

37% Erling Haaland

4% Harry Kane

10% Robert Lewandowski

11% Kylian Mbappe

7% Victor Osimhen 642065 Votes

Useful links