Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Crystal Palace are set to lock horns with Bournemouth in a Premier League clash on Saturday at Selhurst Park.
After disappointing against Tottenham Hotspur in the last gameweek, Roy Hodgson's men would aim to get back to winning ways and climb up on the league table.
Bournemouth, on the other hand, still need one more point to make themselves safe from relegation. They are currently 14th on the league table with 39 points from 35 matches.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth kick-off time
|Date:
|May 13, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3pm BST
|Venue:
|Selhurst Park
The game is scheduled for May 13 at Selhurst Park. It will kick off at 3pm BST.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams
|None
|None
Due to the blackout on broadcasts of 3pm kickoffs, this game is not available live on TV in the UK.Getty
Team news & squads
Crystal Palace team news
Hodgson is set to miss James Tomkins, Nathan Ferguson and Luka Milivojevic for the clash against Bournemouth while Jeffrey Schlupp and Naououri Ahamada are doubtful.
James McArthur, who missed last week's game against Tottenham Hotspur due to a hamstring issue, has been declared fit and is ready to feature in the matchday squad.
Crystal Palace possible XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Ayew, Zaha
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Johnstone, Guaita, Whitworth.
|Defenders:
|Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward.
|Midfielders:
|Doucoure, Riedewald, Sambi Lokonga, Hughes, McArthur, Eze
|Forwards:
|Olise, Edouard, Mateta, Ayew, Zaha.
Bournemouth team news
Ryan Fredericks, Junior Stanislas, Marcus Tavernier and Hamed Traore will miss the Crystal Palace clash due to injuries.
But there is good news for Garry O'Neil as striker Kieffer Moore, who suffered a concussion, is set to return to the squad.
Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Vina; Ouattara, Lerma, Rothwell, Christie; Billing; Solanke
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Olise, Edouard, Mateta, Ayew, Zaha.
|Defenders:
|Olise, Edouard, Mateta, Ayew, Zaha.
|Midfielders:
|Lerma, Billing, Cook, Rothwell, Christie, Brooks
|Forwards:
|Solanke, Semenyo, Ouattara, Anthony, Moore
Head-to-Head Record
Crystal Palace have won four times out of their last five meetings against Bournemouth while one ended in a tie.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|31/12/2022
|Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
|Premier League
|16/9/2020
|Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace
|Carabao Cup
|21/6/2020
|Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
|Premier League
|4/12/2019
|Crystal Palace 1-0 Bournemouth
|Premier League
|12/5/2019
|Crystal Palace 5-3 Bournemouth
|Premier League