Crystal Palace take action over Zaha racist abuse

The Selhurst Park outfit have confirmed the Ivory Coast international was recently subjected to racist abuse

have announced they have taken action over racist abuse of their winger Wilfried Zaha.

The Selhurst Park outfit confirmed the 26-year-old international was racially abused on social media.

Palace have warned they will not condone such behaviour directed at any of their players and have threatened to take legal action.

“Crystal Palace Football Club has taken action after one of our players, Wilfried Zaha, has again been subjected to racist abuse on social media,” read a statement from the club website.

We will not tolerate this behaviour being directed at any of our players and will fully support them in dealing with such incidents.

“Any action we can take unilaterally as a Club will be taken immediately and we will also seek cooperation from other clubs where relevant, following that we will pursue the matter criminally with the full force of whatever the law allows.”