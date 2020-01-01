Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson hails Jordan Ayew after winning goal

The Eagles trainer reflects on the Ghanaian's performance in the league win over Brighton and Hove Albion

boss Roy Hodgson reveals the club had to look beyond goals in their signing of forward Jordan Ayew after his latest strike on Saturday.

The 28-year-old emerged the hero for The Eagles in their Premier League visit of and Hove Albion, his 70th-minute goal ensuring a 1-0 away triumph.

He initially joined Palace on a half-season loan last term in a frustrating spell that produced only one goal. Interestingly, he was handed a permanent deal at the end of the campaign, much to the surprise of many.

"Last year he did a great job on loan for us for the year. We made that loan permanent at the start of the season because we knew what he is, we knew what he could do," Hodgson said at the post-match conference, as reported by his club's official website.

"Of course, last year he didn’t score many goals and that was something which bothered him and I suppose was a factor for us. Are we going to get the goals out of him that we need? We knew what else he gives - but is he going to give us goals as well?

"That’s what he’s started to do this year. He’s scored a large proportion of our goals and he’s still contributing to the team in so many other ways.

"His contribution without goals is enormous: that work rate, that desire, that constant thorn in the opposing team’s defence and also the fact that when we lose the ball he’s so quick to get back in position and help us defensively which is something you need and it’s contributed to our last two clean sheets."

With seven Premier League goals to his name so far, Ayew stands as Palace's top scorer.

The former and man will hope to produce another good showing when The Eagles host in their next game.

