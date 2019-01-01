Crystal Palace boss Hodgson laments Schlupp's injury in Watford draw

The Eagles boss sheds light on the Ghanaian's substitution at half-time

manager Roy Hodgson explains the early withdrawal of international Jeffrey Schlupp from Saturday's Premier League clash with as a muscle injury.

The left-back was withdrawn at half-time as The Eagles held their own to snatch a 0-0 draw away at Vicarage Road.

Dutch defender Jairo Riedewald, who had never played a league game all season prior, took his place, much to the surprise of many.

"All these muscle injuries have to be assessed and the doctors won’t give you any idea at the moment to the extent of it, but it was forced upon us," Hodgson said on the situation after the game, according to his club's official website.

The coach also expressed delight by the scoreline, their third clean sheet in successive games.

"We knew this was going to be a very tough game for us due to the Watford situation [managerial change and bottom of the table] and secondly due to the fact we spent so much energy on Tuesday night.

"This game was always going to be a tough one against a rival and one you always have a battle with.

"I’m absolutely delighted with how the players were up for the battle and how they stayed in that battle."

Article continues below

Schlupp's injury will undoubtedly come as a big blow to him in his bid to force his way into Hodgson's starting set-up.

Saturday's first XI spot was his maiden berth since an unusual starting role in a 2-0 defeat to on November 3.

He netted in Palace's two league games prior to the encounter with Watford.

