Ronaldo vs Messi at Olympics: How have the GOATs performed at the Olympic games?

Cristiano Ronaldo competed at the Olympics in 2004 while Lionel Messi played at the 2008 edition...

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are among the finest players of their generation and are two of the greatest footballers to have ever graced the game.

The two superstars have won almost every single trophy in club and international football and are two of the most accomplished players of all time.

While it is a known fact that Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has won the Olympics gold medal with Argentina at the 2008 Beijing games, did you know that Cristiano Ronaldo too played at the Olympic games?

A 19-year-old Ronaldo was a part of the Portuguese side which took part at the 2004 Athens Olympics. So how has Ronaldo performed at the

How has Ronaldo performed at the Olympics?

Cristiano Ronaldo was a part of the Portugal team which competed at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. It proved to be a disastrous outing for the star player as Portugal were ousted from the group stage finishing last in their group behind teams like Iraq, Costa Rica and Morocco.

Portugal managed to win just one game in the tournament as they defeated Morocco 2-1. Incidentally, Ronaldo's only goal of the tournament came in that match.

Portugal's performance at 2004 Olympics

Matches Win Draw Loss GF GA Position 3 1 0 2 6 9 14

Who were Ronaldo's teammates at the 2004 Olympics?

Player Position Jose Moreira Goalkeeper Bruno Vale Goalkeeper Mario Sergio Defender Bruno Alves Defender Ricardo Costa Defender Fernando Meira Defender Nuno Frechaut Defender Jose Bosingwa Defender Joao Paulo Defender Raul Meireles Midfielder Hugo Viana Midfielder Carlos Martins Midfielder Jorge Ribeiro Midfielder Luis Boa Morte Midfielder Hugo Almeida Forward Luis Lourenco Forward Danny Forward Cristiano Ronaldo Forward

How has Messi performed at the Olympics?

Lionel Messi was a part of the Argentina team which competed and won the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. It was Messi's first major accomplishment with the Argentina side.

The star-studded La Albiceleste under the captaincy of legendary footballer Juan Roman Riquelme dominated the entire tournament as they did not lose a single match on their way to glory. Lionel Messi had scored two goals in the competition, one against Ivory Coast in the group stage and the second one against Netherlands in the quarterfinal.

Argentina's performance at 2008 Olympics

Matches Win Draw Loss GF GA Position 6 6 0 0 11 2 1

Who were Messi's teammates at the 2004 Olympics?