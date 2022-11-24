Cristiano Ronaldo 'very proud' to set World Cup record with penalty against Ghana
- Scores penalty against Ghana
- Becomes first player to score in five World Cups
- Portugal win 3-2
WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo said he's "very proud" after scoring a record-breaking goal against Ghana. The Portuguese forward added yet another record to an already impressive career while enjoying a victory to open the World Cup.
WHAT THEY SAID: "It was a beautiful moment, my fifth World Cup," Ronaldo said after the game "We won. We started on a good foot. It's a very important win. We know in these competitions the first match is fundamental."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo scored the first of Portugal's three goals against a dogged Ghana side. The record breaker has helped put his side in the driving seat of Group H as Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw.
IN A PHOTO:
WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO?: Ronaldo will likely be leading the line once again for Portugal when they play their next game against Uruguay on Monday.
