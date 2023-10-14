Cristiano Ronaldo tops Lionel Messi, Neymar & Kylian Mbappe in football rich list after raking in an eye-popping $260 million in total earnings in 2023

- Ronaldo tops latest rich list
- Earned almost double Messi in 2023
- Haaland highest earning Premier League player
WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal skipper reportedly raked in a sum of $260 million (£211m/€245m) in 2023, more than that of his closest rivals Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe during the calendar year, according to Forbes.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo earns close to $200m (£165m/€190m) in wages from his club Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, while his endorsement earnings from top brands like Nike and Jacon & Co is approximately $60m (£49m/€57m per year.
Messi's combined earnings from his former club Paris Saint-Germain and current side Inter Miami is estimated to be around $135m (£111m/€128m). The Argentine is closely followed by his former PSG team-mates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe who earn $112m (£92m/€106m) and $110m (£90m/€104m) respectively in wages annually. The highest-earning Premier League player is Manchester City's Erling Haaland whose net earning is $58m (£47m/€55m).
Here's a look at the list in full:
1. Cristiano Ronaldo ($260m)
2. Lionel Messi ($135m)
3. Neymar ($112m)
4. Kylian Mbappé ($110m)
5. Karim Benzema ($106m)
6. Erling Haaland ($58m)
7. Mohamed Salah ($53m)
8. Sadio Mané ($52m)
9. Kevin De Bruyne ($39m)
10. Harry Kane ($36m)
11. Robert Lewandowski ($34m)
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Getty
Getty
Getty
WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will be next seen in action for Portugal on October 16 against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a Euro 2024 qualifying game.