Cristiano Ronaldo says it would be a 'dream' for Portugal to meet Brazil in World Cup final
- Ronaldo has joked with Casemiro about possibility
- They also played together at Real Madrid
- Portugal still a long way from reaching final
WHAT HAPPENED? The forward, currently embroiled in controversy, has high hopes for the World Cup, where Portugal are expected to at least reach the knockout stage. If he had his choice, he would meet Brazil with the trophy on the line.
WHAT THEY SAID: "I joked with Casemiro that the final will be Portugal against Brazil," Ronaldo told LiveScore. "It would be a dream, to be honest.
"The World Cup is the most difficult competition in the world. I’m dreaming of it. I know it will be tough, it will be difficult, but dreaming is free and I’m dreaming all the time."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro and Manchester United have been "affected" by Ronaldo's recent remarks on the club, according to Raphael Varane, so the Brazilian midfielder might be trying to avoid thinking about Ronaldo at the moment.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR PORTUGAL? Long before they get to play against Brazil, Portugal must take care of business in the group stage against Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.
Editors' Picks
- Ballon d'Or 2023 Power Rankings: Messi, Neymar and the favourites head for the World Cup as Haaland watches from home
- GOAL50 2022 Head to Head: Messi vs Ronaldo
- Wiegman remains unbeaten! England winners and losers as Lionesses end 2022 without a single defeat
- Romario, Baggio, Benzema & the biggest squad selection snubs in World Cup history