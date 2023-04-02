Craig Bellamy: Former Liverpool & Man City star owes over £1m in tax and has been declared bankrupt

Former Liverpool and Manchester City forward Craig Bellamy has been declared bankruptcy as he owes over £1 million in tax.

Bellamy bankrupt

Bankruptcy due to poor advice

Did not lose money due to addictions

WHAT HAPPENED? The 43-year-old, who currently works as an assistant manager at Burnley, has revealed that due to some poor advice he took earlier in his career, his financial situation is in a mess and he had to declare bankruptcy after losing everything he owned.

He also clarified that his bankruptcy was not due to any vices, such as gambling or addiction, and advised young footballers to take heed of his situation.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the Daily Mail, Bellamy said: "Everything I have had has been taken from me. If you get the wrong people advising you it all haemorrhages, it all dwindles. It has got to the point where bankruptcy is a relief. It means I can just live again. I know some people will probably think I have squandered all my money on drinking or gambling or drugs. I haven't. I can go quiet where you won't hear from me but I won't be down the pub. I have never touched drugs since I was a young kid. I don't gamble - I have never gambled. It doesn't make any sense to me. But I have gambled on people, unfortunately.

"I was brought up in a generation of footballers where everything was done for you. Every bill. Wherever I was, the club did everything for me. I think that's wrong. It makes you too vulnerable. It's good for players to have their own responsibilities because one day the club will not be there. You will finish your career and you will still be a young man, and when you finish who's going to pay your stuff then? You are going to have to learn to survive. You are going to have to live in the real world."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellamy represented Liverpool for two seasons and also played for Manchester City between 2009 and 2012. He was also the skipper of the Wales national side and represented them from 1998 to 2013, appearing in 78 international matches.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The Burnley assistant manager currently does not own a house or a car and does not have any mortgages. He owes £1,398,071.20 in taxes.