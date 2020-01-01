'Covid-19 is real' - Nigeria and Arsenal legend Kanu spreads awareness

The former Gunners striker has educated his countrymen on the guidelines to follow to avoid being infected by Covid-19

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu has taken to the streets to spread awareness on the reality of the coronavirus in .

The virus spread to the West African country in March which made the government enforce a total lockdown on three of the most affected states in the country, Lagos, Abuja and Ogun.

The lockdown was partially eased in May to save the economy but maintain a ban on the gathering of more than 20 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) issued a number of guidelines including wearing of face mask, regular hand washing and observing social distancing.

In Nigeria, more than 600 lives have been lost to the virus and recently, two-time governor of Oyo State Abiola Ajimobi and commissioner of health in Ondo State Wahab Adegbenro died from Covid-19 complications.

29,286 cases have been confirmed in the West African country while 11,828 persons have recovered from the pandemic.

Kanu emphasized the guideline issued by WHO to avoid the further spread of the virus and assured his countrymen that the virus is real.

“Covid-19 is real and I and my Covid-19 team went out on the streets to create awareness and educate people on what to do,” Kanu posted on Instagram.

“The number of people having it is increasing every day and people have to start doing what is right by the washing of hands regularly and using face masks always and keeping social distancing all the time.

“We will go everywhere to make them aware and do the right thing. Giving back, support and helping, Covid-19 in Nigeria is real, let everyone all come and do their bit and use whatever to help with this fight.”

Kanu had 87 caps for the Super Eagles and played for , Milan, , West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth before his retirement.