Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Coventry and Huddersfield, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Coventry City will be targeting their first win of the month when the Singers take on Huddersfield Town in a Championship encounter on Monday.

The hosts are on a five-game winless run following a 3-2 loss at Cardiff City, while Huddersfield were last involved in a 2-2 draw with Stoke City.

everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Coventry vs Huddersfield kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena

The Championship match between Coventry City and Huddersfield Town will be played at the Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on September 25 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Coventry vs Huddersfield online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Coventry team news

Coventry boss Mark Robins will not be able to avail of the services of the injured lot of Milan van Ewijk, Ben Sheaf, Fabio Tavares and Callum O'Hare.

Van Ewijk's absence would prompt that Joel Latibeaudiere will be used as a right wing-back.

Matt Godden scored twice in the Cardiff loss and should continue alongside Haji Wright in attack.

Coventry possible XI: Wilson; Binks, McFadzean, Kitching; Latibeaudiere, Kelly, Eccles, Dasilva; Palmer; Wright, Godden.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wilson, Collins, Moore Defenders: Binks, Kitching, Latibeaudiere, McFadzean, Thomas, Dasilva, Bidwell Midfielders: Ayari, Eccles, Allen, Kelly, Sakamoto, Palmer Forwards: Wright, Simms, Godden

Huddersfield team news

Similarly, the visitors are without the likes of Daniel Ward, Jonathan Hogg, Loick Ayina and Oliver Turton through injuries.

New Terries boss Darren Moore may opt for a change in attack, by handing Delano Burgzorg a starting berth ahead of Kian Harratt, with Jack Rudoni continuing to be involved from the middle.

Huddersfield possible XI: Nicholls; Pearson, Helik, Nakayama, Ruffels; Rudoni, Kasumu, Wiles; Thomas, Koroma, Burgzorg.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nicholls, Maxwell, Chapman Defenders: Helop, Pearson, Nakayama, Lees, Edmond-Green, Ruffels, Headley, Jackson, Edwards Midfielders: Rudoni, Wiles, Kasumu, Diarra, Burgzorg, Koroma, Thomas Forwards: Jones, Harratt, Hudlin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Mar 4, 2023 Huddersfield 0-4 Coventry Championship Jan 28, 2023 Coventry 2-0 Huddersfield Championship Apr 30, 2022 Coventry 1-2 Huddersfield Championship Dec 11, 2021 Huddersfield 1-1 Coventry Championship May 1, 2021 Huddersfield 1-1 Coventry Championship

