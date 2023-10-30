Coventry City vs West Brom: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Coventry and West Bromwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Brom will take on Coventry in the Championship at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Monday. The visitors are ninth in the standings, three points adrift of the final play-offs place while the hosts are struggling in 20th.

Coventry have lost their last two league outings and both were away from home. They will be looking to avoid making it three in a row and will be banking on their better run of form at home as they are unbeaten there in six matches.

West Brom have fared better this season and will be hoping to add to their five wins this season. They are heading into the game on the back of a morale-boosting win over QPR and will be confident of a win away from home.

Coventry vs West Brom kick-off time

Date: October 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena

The game between Coventry and West Brom will be played at the Coventry Building Society Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Coventry vs West Brom online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Coventry team news

Liam Kelly, Jamie Allen, and Kasey Palmer remain sidelined due to injuries for the hosts on Monday.

Coventry boss Mark Robins is likely to introduce changes to the Coventry lineup, with Haji Wright in contention to start.

Bobby Thomas and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto are pushing for a return, but Callum O'Hare won't be considered for a starting role just yet following his recent return from a long-term absence.

Coventry predicted XI: Wilson; Latibeaudiere, McFadzean, Thomas; Van Ewijk, Eccles, Sheaf, Dasilva; Ayari; Wright, Godden.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wilson, Collins, Moore Defenders: Binks, Kitching, Latibeaudiere, McFadzean, Thomas, Dasilva, Bidwell, Van Ewijk Midfielders: Sheaf, Ayari, Eccles, Sakamoto, O'Hare Forwards: Wright, Simms, Godden, Tavares

West Bromwich team news

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan might exercise caution in the case of Cedric Kipre who has a knee injury and rest the center-back for this match.

Alex Mowatt may make a comeback in the center-midfield position, potentially replacing Okay Yokuslu as West Brom try to take points back home.

The hosts' injury list consists of the likes of Daryl Dike, Josh Maja, Jeremy Sarmiento, Adam Reach and John Swift.

West Brom predicted XI: Palmer; Pipa, Bartley, Pieters; Furlong, Chalobah, Mowatt, Phillips; Wallace, Diangana; Thomas-Asante.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Palmer, Cann Defenders: Ajayi, Taylor, Bartley, Pieters, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly Midfielders: Yokuslu, Chalobah, Mowatt, Molumby, Wallace, Diangana, Phillips Forwards: Thomas-Asante, Fellows

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2023 West Bromwich Albion 1 - 0 Coventry City Championship December 2022 Coventry City 1 - 0 West Bromwich Albion Championship April 2022 West Bromwich Albion 0 - 0 Coventry City Championship December 2021 Coventry City 1 - 2 West Bromwich Albion Championship July 2018 West Bromwich Albion 5 - 2 Coventry City Friendly

