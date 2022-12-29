Coutinho 'happy' at Aston Villa despite transfer links to Corinthians

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho revealed he is "happy" at the club, despite recent reports linking him to a move to Brazilian side Corinthians.

Coutinho recently linked to Corinthians

Brazilian denied rumours

Stated he is "happy" at Villa

WHAT HAPPENED? Reports last week indicated that the midfielder was interested in a return to his native Brazil, despite signing a four-year deal with Villa back in May. However, Coutinho posted on Instagram to refute such rumours, and clarify that he is content with staying at the Birmingham side.

WHAT THEY SAID: "In the last few days I've seen a lot of news with my name," Coutinho wrote in a post. "I'm here to clarify. NEVER and at any moment had any kind of conversation of mine asking to leave the club, because I'm happy here and my family too. My only focus now that I'm recovered from the injury is to work at the maximum every day, to play in a high level and help the club and my team mates to achieve our goals."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the Brazilian shined at Villa whilst on loan from Barcelona in the second half of 2021-22 - scoring five goals and assisting three - it has been a different story this campaign. Since making his move permanent, Coutinho is yet to register a goal or assist in 14 matches across all competitions, and came on for just four minutes of substitute action in a 3-1 defeat to his former club Liverpool on Boxing Day.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR COUTINHO? With the Brazilian coming out to dispel such rumours, it now seems likely that he will remain at Villa for the remainder of the season. They are still seeking a resurgence under new boss Unai Emery, with the club currently sitting in 12th after 16 games.