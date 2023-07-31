Costa Rica Women vs Zambia Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Costa Rica and Zambia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Costa Rica and Zambia will face off in their final Group C match at the 2023 Women's World Cup on Monday. Both teams have already been eliminated from the tournament, but they will be looking to finish on a high note.

Costa Rica and Zambia have lost both of their matches so far. The former lost to Japan and Spain, having conceded five goals in two matches whereas the latter let in 10 goals in their first two matches.

The match is expected to be a close affair, and it could be a good opportunity for both teams to get a win under their belts. The winner of the match will finish in third place in Group C, while the loser will finish last.

Costa Rica vs Zambia kick-off time

Date: July 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 am BST Venue: FMG Stadium Waikato

How to watch Costa Rica vs Zambia online - TV channels & live streams

The Women's World Cup game between Costa Rica and Zambia will be shown live on ITV4 and ITVX for fans in the UK. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Costa Rica team news

Costa Rica has a clean bill of health with no reported injuries, and they have a strong squad at their disposal. As a result, they might opt to field the same starting eleven that experienced a 2-0 defeat to Japan on matchday two in Group C.

Costa Rica predicted XI: Solera, Coto, Villalobos, Benavides, Elizondo, Herrera, Granados, Alvarado, Guillen, Salas, Chinchilla.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Perez, Tapia, Solera Defenders: Guillen, Coto, Benavides, Del Campo, Sanchez, Elizondo, F. Villalobos Midfielders: Herrera, Campos, G. Villalobos, Rodriguez, Valenciano, Chinchilla, Granados, Alvarado, Pinell, Scott Forwards: Salas, Varela, Estrada

Zambia team news

Catherine Musonda is eligible to play again after serving her one-game suspension, and she is expected to reclaim her position as the goalkeeper on Monday. Zambia, fortunately, has no injury concerns in other areas of the team.

Zambia predicted XI: Musonda, Belemu, Musesa, Mweemba, Tembo, S. Banda, Kundananji, Lungu, Katongo, Mapepa, B. Banda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: L. Lungu, Sakala, Musonda Defenders: Soko, Mweemba, Mulenga, Belemu, Tembo, Musase, E. Banda, Phiri Midfielders: S. Banda, Wilombe, Mubanga, Selemani, Katongo, I. Lungu, Chanda, Chitundu Forwards: Lubandji, B. Banda, Kundananji, Mapepa

Head-to-Head Record

This is going to be the first meeting between Costa Rica and Zambia. Both teams have been eliminated from the 2023 Women's World Cup and will be looking to deliver one last good performance before they sign off.

