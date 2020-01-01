Coronavirus: Uganda cancels Women's Football Leagues without champions

The country's women's leagues are the latest to be called off prematurely due to the Covid-19 outbreak

has become the latest nation to approve the cancellation of their country's Women's Football Leagues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa), has revealed the women's top-flight has been cancelled without a champion or relegation, having only played the first of their three rounds this season before the Covid-19 outbreak.

This cancellation means there are no champions or relegation of any teams from the Fufa Women's following the nation's football body's decision to abruptly declare an end to the country's 2019-20 football season on Wednesday.

"Only the first round out of three rounds had been played. Pursuant to the FCR Article 18(a) the Fufa Women Super League season 2019/2020 is hereby declared null and void," read a statement on the federation's website.

"All disciplinary decisions were taken during the period the league was played remain applicable. To put the record clear, Muteesa University Women Football Club remains relegated to the respective Fufa Women Regional League."

The federation also approved the promotion of two teams to the women's top-flight for the 2020/2021 season, Isra Soccer Academy and Makerere University, from the second tier and also cancelled the Women’s Cup.

"All the teams had completed the first round but no club had played 75% of their season fixtures of the Fufa Women Elite League season 2019/2020, therefore, the first round table standings are considered final as per FCR Article 18(b).

"The final table standings for Victoria Group and Elizabeth Group for 2019/2020 are accordingly adjusted. Consequently, Isra Soccer Academy Women Football Club [Victoria] and Makerere University Women Football Club [Elizabeth] sportingly qualify for the Fufa Women Super League season 2020/2021.

"The play-offs [Asubo Gafford WFC v Tooro Queens WFC] to determine the 3rd team that sportingly qualify to the FufaWomen Super League season 2020/2021 shall be played before the kick-off of the season 2020/2021.

"There are 15 matches from the round of 16 to be played in the Fufa Women's Cup 2019/2020. Under the current circumstances where no further football activity is forthcoming, the Fufa Women’s Uganda Cup 2019/2020 is hereby declared null and void."



Uganda is the latest country on the continent to cancel its women's leagues after , , Liberia, , and recently Burkina Faso due to the global health crisis.