Coronavirus: Super Falcons star Ordega shows off cooking skills

The Nigeria striker has shown that she does not only have talent on the field of play but also in the kitchen

international Francisca Ordega showed she has a flair for cooking in the wake of a lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2018 African Women's Player of the Year nominee is currently in isolation after a forced break as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Article continues below

In a video shared on Instagram, the Shanghai striker is seen cooking a beans cake, while urging her fans across the globe to eat healthily.