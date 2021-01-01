Coronavirus: Manipur FA make COVID-19 vaccination certificate compulsory

Teams who fail to produce certificate of vaccination will not be allowed to partake in the remaining games of the Manipur State League

In a first of its kind, the All Manipur Football Association (AMFA) has made COVID-19 vaccination mandatory in order to participate in any competition organised by the state federation.

Besides players and officials of the teams, the AMFA is set to ask all referees, referee assessors and match commissioners as well to produce certificates of vaccination.

"All the players and team officials are informed to vaccinate all the required doses of Covid 19 Vaccine at the earliest. Teams would be required to produce Certificate of Vaccination whiel participating in the Tournament/Leagues organised by the All Manipur Football Association and its affiliated District Associations.

"Teams who fail to produce Certificate of Vaccination shall not be allowed to participate in the Tournament/Leagues," the Manipur FA informed vide a memorandum issued on Thursday.





The 14th edition of the Manipur State League (MSL) 2021 commenced on 22 March 2021 with Sagolband United and NISA, Thangmeiband leading Group A and B respectively after most teams have played three rounds. The remainder the 17-team league, that is currently on a break due to the second wave of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, could finish by May as per the earlier directives of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Article continues below

NEROCA are the defending champions of the MSL in the 2016-17 season. The 12th edition of the competition was abandoned after expulsion of nine participating teams while the 2019-20 season was abandoned due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

There will be no relegation this season and the AMFA has also urged all players and officials to observe Covid-19 Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) at all times.