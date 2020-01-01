Coronavirus: Legendary Indian footballer SS Hakim tests positive

The Dhyan Chand Awardee was part of the India team at the 1960 Rome Summer Olympic Games that finished sixth

Former international and football coach Syed Shahid Hakim has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently quarantined in a hotel in Hyderabad.

Reportedly, the 81-year-old initially tried to get himself admitted in a government hospital but was unhappy with the facilities and didn't find a bed at the military hospital.

"I tested positive a couple of days back after breathing problems, and was taken to a government facility where things were not upto the mark. In the military hospital, no bed was available. My nephew lodged me in a private hotel here in Hyderabad and I am feeling better now," Hakim told The Indian Express.

Son of legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and for someone who was selected to officiate matches at the 1988 AFC in his refereeing career, he also aledged that the government is not doing enough even after the demises of PK Banerjee and Chuni Goswami.

"I am the only football olympian surviving in . I have been the national coach and sports administrator. I had written to the sports minister saying that all football Olympians are dying one after another and the government is not taking care of them properly.

"The cricket board takes care of its old cricketers, why can’t government reach out to us? At least some pension to the families and medical expenses should be provided to us," Hakim prodded.

As if the gloom all around is not enough, member of India's 1960 Olympic football team SS Hakim has been diagnosed with #COVID-19. It would really help if we give something back for his services to the country. Those willing please contact : 80761 68834; 93132 93070 — Jaydeep Basu (@jaydeepbasu) July 15, 2020

Hakim was awarded the Dhyan Chand in 2017, the highest award in Indian sports for lifetime achievement in sports and games, and was the second footballer to the honour after fellow Hyderabadi Shabbir Ali in 2011.

After a playing career of 25 years, Hakim continued his contribution to the sport as a referee from 1970, post which he turned to coaching and had a 10-year stint as the Chief Project Director at Sports Authority of India (SAI).