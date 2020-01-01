Coronavirus: Kalou 'curious to see' how 'awkward' return to football will pan out

The Bundesliga and other football leagues around the world have been contemplating how to safely return to action

forward Salomon Kalou has expressed reservations about the resumption of football amidst the coronavirus outbreak and has described the idea as “a little bit awkward.”

Football in is currently paused just like most leagues around the world but the is seriously considering completing the season.

This has seen the majority of German top-flight clubs returning to training in anticipation of the continuation of league action, which has, however, been indefinitely postponed.

With Europe remaining the hardest hit by the coronavirus and football being a contact sport, Kalou feels that it is not feasible to resume action even behind closed doors.

“I'm not afraid, but I think it will be a little bit awkward that we're going to play and not have contact with other teams, because you’ve got to,” Kalou told BBC Sport Africa.

"How are you going to play against opponents and expect to win a big game when you barely create contact with the game? Football is a sport of contact.

"You've got to have contact. So I'm very curious to see what the rules will be when it comes to playing the game again.”

“We can only enjoy this game and play the best if we are in good shape and healthy. So hopefully I know they’ll take all the measures to be safe and to be back and play the game again.

“I don't know how they are going to manage that because you’ve got to travel to play, you’ve got to be at the hotel for away games. I'm looking forward to seeing it, because I'm very curious. I'm very curious of how we are going to manage that.”

Already, Bundesliga side FC Koln has confirmed that three people at the club have tested positive for coronavirus after returning to training.

Hertha Berlin are also one of the Bundesliga teams currently training.

“We try to keep the distance. But you know as they say, football is a sport of contact, so I don’t know how long we are going to manage like that, because at the end of the day, you’ve got to have some contact, you’ve got to create some contact if you want to play football,” added Kalou.

While some Bundesliga clubs are still adamant of completing the season, there is a possibility that the campaign could be called off after the and the Eredivisie decided to discontinue the current term.