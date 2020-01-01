Coronavirus: Ivory Coast’s Djidji gives update on Torino players’ test

The Ivorian defender disclosed how he and his teammates are coping in Italy after being tested for Covid-19

international Koffi Djidji has revealed that players have all tested negative for coronavirus.

Djidji, like other players, is in self-isolation, with football in suspended indefinitely to contain the spread of the pandemic.

“We stopped our training," Koffi told Calciomio. "Thank goodness we passed the test, and we are all in good health.

More teams

"We must respect the health regulations, like everyone else," he added. "As for physical preparation, we work hard every day.

“It’s not an easy time, but we can spend more time with our families, however, we can’t wait until we are back, and everything returns to normal.”

Following the suspension of Serie A and club training sessions, Djidji revealed that he and his teammates are remaining in regular contact on social media.

“We write every day in our group," he continued. "We're all fine and we feel safe.

Article continues below

"We face this with serenity because everything has to be done. We all have families with our children, who are also confined."

Before the 2019-20 Italian top flight season was suspended on March 9, Torino were on a seven-game losing streak across all competitions, with the Ivorian making 14 appearances so far this campaign.

The 27-year-old defender ack a difficult period as the world battle Covid-19, and he is looking forward to playing football soon.