Coronavirus: I-League to remain suspended till April 15

As per a directive from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, no sporting activities can take place till April 15...

The restart of 2019-20 season will be further deferred to April 15 as the Government of 's Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has decided to suspend all sporting activities in the country till April 15 in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The directive from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports read, "In continuation of this department's letter of even number dated 12.3.2020, I am directed to say that in view of the current COVID-19 Pandemic, all sports organization and their affiliated units are advised against holding any sports events, including competitions or selection trials till 15th April 2020.

On March 12, the Sports Ministry had initially directed the sporting bodies to hold all sporting activities in the country behind closed doors. Accordingly the (ISL) season six final was held in Goa in an empty stadium.

The All Football Federation (AIFF) at that time had decided to suspend the I-League till March 31. The Indian FA has also decided to suspend the 2nd Division league matches, Youth League, Baby League and all national competitions with immediate effect.

have already secured the title with four games to spare. Their win against in their 16th match on March 10 had confirmed the Mariners their fifth I-League/NFL title.

With a further delay in the restart of the league and with the fate of the league already sealed, it remains to be seen if the Indian FA will take the decision to discontinue the league this season.

The ongoing pandemic has affected football competitions around the world. All major leagues have been suspended and UEFA has announced that the Euro has been pushed back by 12 months. Earlier today, the English FA confirmed that the Premier League has been suspended till April 30.