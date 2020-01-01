Coronavirus: Ghana Football Association announces stance on pandemic

The country's football governing body has given its take on the pandemic as calls for suspension heighten

The Football Association (GFA) has announced all domestic football competitions continue as scheduled despite the ongoing coronavirus health scare.

The football governing body also says it is "closely monitoring" events as reports about the spread of the disease and resultant deaths around the world increases.

The statement follows a Wednesday declaration of the disease as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and a prompt address of the nation by Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo.



"The Ghana Football Association wishes to inform stakeholders and the entire football fraternity that the GFA is closely monitoring the evolvement of the coronavirus around the world and particularly in Africa," a statement on the GFA's official website reads.

"As espoused by His Excellency the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, we each have a responsibility to ensure Ghana is safe. The President assured the country that Government is taking steps to handle any adverse impacts the outbreak could have on the country. This statement is very encouraging and assuring.

"The GFA has therefore decided to maintain the schedule of all competitions as we continue to liaise with Government, the Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health and follow all national health protocols on the matter.

"The GFA has also taken notice of the statement from the Confederation of African Football on the virus.

"The GFA will continue to support government efforts by appealing to all participants of football, media and the general public to report suspected cases to nearby health centres and hospitals or call hotlines 0558439868/0509497700 for prompt action as directed by Government."

