Coronavirus: Crystal Palace star Zaha touching lives in Ivory Coast with £60,000 worth of relief package

The 27-year-old winger, through his foundation, is helping to save lives in his home country during this tough time with his donations to the needy

Wilfried Zaha has extended his generosity to the people in with the distribution of free food items, soap and clothes worth £60,000 through his foundation.

The 27-year-old has shown his benevolent spirit as the world continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and he continues to donate 10 percent of his £130,000-a-week wages to the Wilfried Zaha Foundation and his sister's orphanage, Tomorrow's Hope in the West African country.

Aside from his latest charitable act, the Crystal Palace talisman offered free accommodation to health workers in London, who are at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19.

Following the lockdown order that has seen businesses, schools and shops closed in Ivory Coast, Zaha changed the focus of his foundation which normally helps the elderly, widows and disadvantaged youths to help many people across the country.

Ivory Coast have confirmed 533 cases of Covid-19 and his older sister, Carine has revealed how Zaha's donation is saving a lot of lives across the country.

“We know it’s from the donation Wilfried is doing that all this is possible,” Carine told the Sun.

“It means life at this time. Being a mother myself and having so many orphans under my care, imagine not having food? Especially when shops are closed.

“It’s helping save a lot of lives and we appreciate it a lot.”

Carin, twin brother to Carine, also stressed how the forward's generosity is helping lives and the people are grateful to him.

“I’m so glad to be involved. You go round someone’s house and they say thank you just for giving them something to eat that day - but we’re giving a month’s worth. That’s a real winner," he said.

“I’m so proud of Wilfried. In the football industry, from what I know, most players start foundations after their career. But as soon as he started playing, he wanted to do it.

“And people are so thankful. I thank God that he’s my little brother.”

Zaha is not the only player helping the Ivorian government in the fight against coronavirus - two-time African Footballer of the Year Didier Drogba is also playing a part having offered his foundation's hospital as a screening centre in Abidjan.