Copenhagen vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Man Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will take on Copenhagen in their second Champions League group game on Tuesday at the Parken Stadium. The Bundesliga giants started their group campaign with a win against Manchester United, whereas a draw was the end result when Copenhagen met Galatasaray.

Bayern are the firm favourites coming into this contest, as they are yet to lose a game since their Super Cup defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig. In their most recent outing, which was also against Leipzig in the Bundesliga, Harry Kane and Leroy Sane scored for the Bavarians and registered a second-half comeback in a 2-2 draw.

After going six games without a defeat, Copenhagen suffered a loss to Midtjylland in their previous outing. Regardless of that result, taking on Bayern will be a difficult task for the team.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Copenhagen vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Date: October 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Parken Stadium

The game between Bayern Munich and Copenhagen will be played at the Parken Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Copenhagen vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Thomas Muller is set to be part of the Bayern lineup, but Serge Gnabry is still recuperating from a forearm fracture sustained during the DFB Cup match against Munster.

Unfortunately, Matthijs de Ligt's knee injury has kept him from travelling. Manuel Neuer is not quite ready for this fixture, although he has returned to training after recovering from his leg injury.

Bayern predicted XI: Ulreich, Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Kimmich (c), Goretzka, Sané, Musiala, Coman, Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ulreich, Hulsmann Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Pavard, Davies, Sarr, Mazraoui, Stanisic, Tikvic Midfielders: Laimer, Vidovic, Gravenberch, Goretzka, Sane, Wanner, Kratzig, Pavlovic, Ibrahimovic Forwards: Tel, Gnabry, Musiala, Kane

Copenhagen team news

Copenhagen will have to do without Nicolai Boilesen, Davit Khocholava, Kevin Diks, and Andreas Cornelius due to injuries in the match against the Bundesliga champions.

Additionally, Elias Jelert will be unavailable after receiving a red card in the previous competition match against Galatasaray.

Copenhagen predicted XI: Grabara, Ankersen, Vavro, Lund, Meling, Lerager, Falk (c), Gonçalves, Elyounoussi, Larsson, Achouri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grabara, Sander, Dithmer Defenders: Vavro, Sørensen, Ankersen, Meling, Lund Midfielders: Claesson, Tanlongo, Gonçalves, Elyounoussi, Lerager, Falk, Clem, Højlund, Bardghji Forwards: Larsson, Óskarsson, Achouri, Emil Højlund

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Copenhagen and Bayern Munich.

Useful links