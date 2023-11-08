Copenhagen vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League game today

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Copenhagen and Man Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having lost two games each in Group A, Copenhagen are set to welcome Manchester United for a crucial tie in the 2023-24 Champions League at Parken Stadium on Wednesday.

Erik ten Hag's side have been far from their best this season, although their win over Copenhagen thanks to the heroics of Andre Onana and Harry Maguire gives the Premier League outfit an edge in Group A.

United come into the tie on the back of a 1-0 league win at Fulham, while the Danish hosts also tasted victory at the weekend as they defeated Randers 4-2 in Superliga.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Copenhagen vs Man Utd kick-off time

Date: November 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Parken

The UEFA Champions League match between Copenhagen and Manchester United will be played at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on November 8 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Copenhagen vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Copenhagen team news

The hosts' injury list consists of William Clem, David Khocholava and Birger Meling, while Mohamed Elyounoussi is a doubt after missing the Randers win.

Valdemar Lund has returned from his knock but the centre-back pairing of Denis Vavro and Kevin Diks are likely to retain their spots.

The younger twin brothers of United forward Rasmus Hojlund, Oscar Hojlund and Emil Hojlund, will also be pushing to start on Wednesday.

Copenhagen possible XI: Grabara; Ankersen, Vavro, Diks, Jelert; Lerager, Falk, Goncalves; Larsson, Claesson, Achouri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grabara, Sander, Dithmer Defenders: Diks, Vavro, Lund, Boilesen, Sorensen, Jelert, Ankersen Midfielders: Tanlongo, Claesson, Lerager, Falk, O. Hojlund, Elyoinoussi, Goncalves, Bardghji, Achouri Forwards: Larsson, Cornelius, Oskarsson, Babacar, E. Hojlund

Man Utd team news

Having missed the Fulham win, Marcus Rashford and Victor Lindelof remain doubts for the tie, while Ten Hag has confirmed that Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez will be out until Christmas.

Luke Shaw, Amad Diallo, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho also make United's list of absentees.

At the back, French center-back Raphael Varane is likely to partner Maguire, with Jonny Evans moving to the bench. With Aaron Wan-Bissaka possibly continuing at right-back, it would remain between Diogo Dalot and Sergio Reguilon for the left-back spot.

Going forward, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes should see themselves in the XI, while Facundo Pellestri may replace Antony as the latter has been struggling with his form of late.

Man Utd possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Dalot; McTominay, Eriksen; Pellistri, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Reguilon, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Amrabat, McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mount, Eriksen, Hannibal, Pellistri Forwards: Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 24, 2023 Manchester United 1-0 Copenhagen UEFA Champions League August 10, 2020 Manchester United 0-0 (1-0 AET) Copenhagen UEFA Europa League November 1, 2006 Copenhagen 1-0 Manchester United UEFA Champions League October 17, 2006 Manchester United 3-0 Copenhagen UEFA Champions League

