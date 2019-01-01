Conte welcomes 'peaceful close' to transfer window despite Icardi situation

The Nerazzuri saw off their opponents for their second win in a row to start the season and their coach says they're done with business this summer

head coach Antonio Conte believes his team are done with their business this transfer window, despite persistent rumours linking unwanted Mauro Icardi with a move away from San Siro.

Conte addressed the transfer window, which closes on September 2, after his team’s 2-1 win over sees them head into the international break with two wins from two games.

New arrival Romelu Lukaku scored for the second straight game, though his day was tarnished by the Cagliari fans racially abusing him, abuse Conte said he “didn’t hear”.

Lautaro Martinez scored the other goal for Conte’s men, and the win, plus their business so far meant the former boss was content ahead of a two-week rest from domestic football.

“The market comes to a peaceful close,” Conte said after the game, “as we all know that we’re sorted in terms of arrivals and departures this window.

“I’m happy with the squad, but we obviously know it can be improved. Through hard work they can all be improved.”

Conte selected one Inter player for special praise as a result of his performance on Sunday.

Stefano Sensi impressed from midfield, and his coach believes he, and some other attacking players can offer the Nerazurri the thrust they need to unseat seven-time Serie A champions .

“Sensi is a player who simply sees and understands football, he gets it right away. He was a little quiet in the first half but then in the second he really took a hold of the game, it was extraordinary.

“We have a whole host of great attackers, we need to bring everyone to their best possible form. I expect a lot from everyone.

“From [Matias] Vecino, from [Roberto] Gagliardini, they all have great potential, [Nicolo] Barella too is a complete player. Where can he play? On the inside, on the left, or on the right.”

After the international break Conte and his new team are slated to take in at home on September 15 before they entertain Slavia Prague, also at San Siro, to open their campaign two days later.

The Milan derby awaits on September 21.