Conte sets Inter record with perfect five after Lazio win

The former Chelsea boss praised the character and mentality of his side as the Nerazzurri battled to another victory

Antonio Conte set a new club record as he became the first coach to win his first five games at the helm after overseeing a 1-0 victory against .

The Nerazzurri extended their perfect start to the top-flight season courtesy of Danilo D'Ambrosio's first-half header at San Siro.

Wednesday's triumph took Inter back above at the league summit, making it a maximum return of 15 points so far in a promising campaign.

“It was a tough, important victory against a very strong side, who have been working together for four years and have done nothing but strengthen in recent seasons. It was by no means an easy win to get,” Conte told Sky Italia.

Goalkeeper Samir Handanovic made two fine stops to deny Joaquin Correa and preserve Inter’s lead going into half time.

The Nerazzurri improved after the break and went close through Nicolo Barella and Matteo Politano.

Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi brought on Ciro Immobile in an attempt to get back in the game but could not find a way through, as Inter held on for a hard-earned victory.

“When analysing the game you have to split it into two parts,” added Conte. “I wasn’t happy in the first half, we started aggressively, we looked to stay high and they tried to hurt us on the break.

“Then after the goal we sat back too much, allowing Lazio to come onto us and Handanovic was excellent in that period, he made the difference.

“However, the team showed great character in the second half, we dominated and made sure of our success. All that was missing was the goal to kill the game off, we should have done better with our chances in the second half.

Article continues below

“Five wins in a row is no coincidence, we still have to grow a lot more but we’re getting the right mentality.”

Conte, who succeeded Luciano Spalletti during the close season, won three successive Serie A titles while in charge of Juve.

The former and boss will now hope to bring the Scudetto to Inter, who were last crowned champions in 2009-10.