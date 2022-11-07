Conte responds to boos at Tottenham with ‘disappointed’ message to disgruntled fans

Antonio Conte admits he is “disappointed” by booing at Tottenham, with the Italian calling for patience from a disgruntled fan base.

Spurs starting games slowly

Suffered home defeat to Liverpool

Coach has called for patience

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs have picked up an unfortunate habit of starting slowly in recent fixtures, with more of the same delivered in a Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday. A Mohamed Salah brace left them playing catch-up on home soil against the Reds, with supporters airing their frustration at the end of a 2-1 defeat that prevented the north London outfit from cementing their standing inside the top four and closing back in on arch-rivals Arsenal at the top of the table.

WHAT THEY SAID: Responding to the terrace taunts, which could be heard at half-time and the final whistle, Conte told reporters: “First of all I think that we have to show in every moment great respect for our fans because they are our fans, they pay the ticket. At the same time, if you ask me if I was a bit disappointed [by the booing]? Yes. Yes because it is important in every moment to be honest. I think I continue to repeat always the same situation from the start of the season and I say we have just started a process. I think after one year we made a lot of improvement.

“If someone thinks that we are already ready to win, I have to be honest with you and tell you it will be really, really, difficult, because when you start and Liverpool is a good example, when you start a process, you need time and patience. If we understand this, time and patience, everybody is okay. Otherwise we can lose the passion and we can lose the enthusiasm.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs remain inside the Champions League places as things stand, but Manchester United are only three points back on Conte’s side and still boast a game in hand. Brighton and Chelsea are just five points adrift of the top four having also played a game less.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Spurs have lost consecutive Premier League home games for a second time under Antonio Conte, having previously done so in February this year (vs Southampton and Wolves). They had won eight in a row at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium prior to these back-to-back league defeats.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? Conte’s side will be back in action on Wednesday when travelling to Nottingham Forest in the third round of the Carabao Cup, before returning to home soil for a top-flight clash with Leeds on Saturday.