Concern for Arsenal as Lacazette limps out of Lyon clash with ankle injury

The Frenchman took a knock to his ankle just five minutes into the friendly, and was replaced by Reiss Nelson after failing to run it off

Alarm bells will be ringing at the Emirates after Alexandre Lacazette limped from the field just 12 minutes into 's Emirates Cup clash with .

Lacazette took an early blow to his ankle and attempted to run it off, but was in discomfort as he was replaced by young winger Reiss Nelson.

With the Gunners' Premier League opener against Newcastle just two weeks away, Unai Emery will be praying the injury isn't too serious.