Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Here's where you can watch Atlanta United take on Columbus Crew in MLS on TV or stream live.

Two teams at opposite ends of the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference table will meet on Saturday as Columbus Crew host the current league leaders Atlanta United. While the visitors have been dominant throughout this season so far, the Crew are aiming to get back to winning ways after consecutive matches without three points.

Columbus Crew have had a mixed bag of results to start the season with one victory, one draw, and two losses thus far. They are currently ranked 12th on the table due to their inconsistent results, but they will be cautious going into this game because a loss may send them to the bottom of the division.

Atlanta United have not lost a single game all season out of the four they have played thus far, which has led to them being at the top of the Eastern Conference. No team in the division has scored more goals at this point in the season than the Five Stripes, demonstrating how impressive their offensive play has been.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United date & kick-off time

Game: Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Date: March 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:30 pm GMT Venue: Lower.com Field

Where to watch Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United Kingdom & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A Apple TV

Columbus Crew team news and squad

The injury concerns revolve around Kevin Molino, who will miss the clash. Crew will also be without several players due to international duty as Milos Degenek, Eloy Room and Lucas Zelarayan have all been called up by their respective countries.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Bush; Moreira, Degenek, Quinton; Farsi, Nagbe, Morris, Yeboah; Matan, Cucho, Russell-Rowe

Position Players Goalkeepers Schulte, Bush Defenders Moreira, Quinton, Farsi, Yeboah, Hughes, Zawadzki Midfielders Nagbe, Morris, J. Morris, Medranda, Parente Forwards Matan, Hernandez, Arfsten, Russell-Rowe

Atlanta United team news and squad

The injury concerns revolve around Osvaldo Alonso, who will miss the clash. Atlanta will also be missing several players due to international duty as Derrick Etienne, Luis Abram, Machop Chol, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Ronald Hernandez, Thiago Almada and Miles Robinson have all been called up to their respective countries.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Gutman, Sanchez, Sosa, Lenon; Ibarra, Sejdic; Wiley, Fortune, Araujo; Berry